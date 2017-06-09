Shape the future of your business at #GartnerIOM

Joining us at the Gartner IT Infrastructure & Operations Management Summit? in Berlin? Register here to meet with one of our VMware experts and discuss how you can shape the future of your digital business like Amadeus.

Amadeus is a technology company dedicated to the global travel industry, with many customers relying on Amadeus’ technology and services across the entire spectrum of the travel experience, covering bookings, pricing and managing reservations – all the way through to departure.

How do companies like Amadeus continually stay innovative and agile in their market? Using solutions such as VMware Integrated OpenStack and NSX, Amadeus has built a platform that connects all its customers to deliver superior responsiveness and ultra-high availability of services. Discover how in our video below:

If you’re attending #GartnerIOM in Berlin on 12-13 June and still see “Digital Strategy” as a buzzword – then you can’t afford to miss Richard Bennett’s speaker session on Monday 12 June at 14:15. There is no question that organisations are digitally transforming but what does that really mean and what does success look like? Hear Richard Bennett talk about the requirements for businesses attempting to innovative and provide agility, aligned to deliver exceptional mobile experiences whilst protecting their brand, in an increasingly security challenged, multi-cloud world.

