A Cross-Cloud approach can deliver cloud freedom, choice and control, helping your business accelerate on its digital transformation journey. However, securely managing and bridging the gap between multiple clouds while managing risk, cost and security can be difficult.

Richard Munro, Chief Technologist and Technical Director for vCloud Air EMEA at VMware, is instrumental in helping organisations accelerate their cloud transformation deliverables with VMware’s Cross-Cloud Architecture. In the series of videos below, Richard discusses the benefits of taking a Cross-Cloud approach in helping all lines of the business drive innovation and deliver on their goals – and considers the key questions you should be asking when it comes to starting your cloud journey.

Digital transformation, cloud transformation, business transformation – how can organisations get started? Hear how a unified, integrated Cross-Cloud approach to IT infrastructure can help businesses begin to transform and evolve.

Security in the modern enterprise requires taking a practical view of the risk profile for each of your applications and making the right assertions on how you are going to protect each of those. Discover how VMware’s Cross-Cloud Architecture along with NSX can help you protect your business across platforms, applications and clouds.

Your workforce wants simplicity when it comes to mobility. They want freedom to choose their mobile device and freedom to choose their mode of access – but IT still needs some control. Hear from Richard Munro on how VMware’s Cross-Cloud Architecture can bring freedom and control together in the Digital Workspace – by allowing IT to regulate the environment without alienating the people they are trying to help.

How can IT contribute to an organisation’s 2020 plan? Public cloud services are going to be a part of that plan. Watch how you can integrate public clouds and break down processes and silos in order to help your business achieve its transformation goals.

